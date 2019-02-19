



A Salisbury man plead guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to possess and to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, chemicals designed to have similar effects to fentanyl and just as deadly.

According to 38-year-old Narada Walls’ plea agreement, he was part of a conspiracy, using assumed names and fake e-mail addresses to buy methoxyacetyl fentanyl directly from suppliers in China. Law enforcement began an investigation into the operation in fall 20217.

Walls had the product shipped to addresses of his acquaintances along the Eastern Shore of Maryland to distance himself from the packages. He imported more than 1.5 kilograms of methoxyacetyl fentanyl using this method.

At the direction of law enforcement, a confidential source bought fentanyl analogue substances from Walls in Sept. and Nov. 2017.

On each occasion, Walls brought the drugs to Baltimore, where he met with the source. During their interactions, Walls discussed the potency of the analogue and how it needed to be diluted with cutting agents or offered only to experienced drug users, or else overdoes could occur.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Walls’ home in Salisbury where they found a safe containing 419 grams of methoxyacetyl fentanyl and $18,650 in drug proceeds. They also found other drug-related paraphernalia, including a blender, digital scale, and packaging materials.

Walls agreed that on June 14, 2017, he asked a recovering heroin user who he was in a relationship with to clean the kitchen where Walls mixed his drug product.

In the process of cleaning the blender in the kitchen, the woman ingested some of the fentanyl analogue.

Walls found the woman on the kitchen floor at 6:15 p.m. and called paramedics. She was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that the woman’s death was caused by her exposure to the analogue.

As a part of his plea agreement, Walls must forfeit any items of value seized during the search of his home and car, including $18,650 in cash from his home, and $11,000 recovered from his car in June 2017.

The government and Walls have agreed to a 12-year prison sentence and have recommended the sentence to the court.

Walls’ sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

