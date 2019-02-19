



Former Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado has reportedly signed with the San Diego Padres.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the news.

BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

Machado was a superstar in Baltimore.

A league source told the MLB, the deal is $300 million for 10 years. It’s the biggest free-agent contract in history of American sports by average annual value, surpassing the 13-year $325 million deal that Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Miami Marlins in the winter of 2016.

BREAKING: Manny Machado has agreed to terms on a deal with the Padres. According to a league source, it’s for 10 years and $300 million – the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 19, 2019

#BREAKING: Former #Orioles superstar Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, according to reports (@JeffPassan with it first) @wjz pic.twitter.com/3ZD2Shrbe7 — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 19, 2019

The 26-year-old Machado spent his first six and a half seasons in Baltimore before the Orioles traded him to the Dodgers prior to the trade deadline last year in exchange for prospects Dean Kremer, Yusniel Diaz, Rylan Bannon, Zach Pop and Breyvic Valera. Machado, a career .282/.487/.822 hitter, joins a Padres team that ranked 28th in the league in hitting last year with a .235/.380/.677 slash line as a team.

Prior to this deal, the Padres total payroll for the upcoming season checked in at $80 million with $20 million of that being accounted for by last winter’s big free agent signing, Eric Hosmer. Combined, Hosmer and Machado will make up $50 million of the team’s $110 million payroll.

Machado will make his return to Baltimore in June when the Padres visit Charm City for a two game set on June 25 and June 26.

