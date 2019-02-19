  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are hoping the public can help them identify a Jane Doe.

The woman was found lying unresponsive in the 300 block of North Poppleton Street around 2:29 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Medics took the woman to an area hospital for treatment, but she died.

The woman appears to be in her 30s with a tattoo of “Telina” on her right wrist along with a tattoo of “Q” on her left shoulder.

There were no signs of foul play or trauma was observed on the woman’s body.

Anyone knowing this woman’s identity is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

