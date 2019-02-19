  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has re-elected Nancy Kopp to a fifth term as the state treasurer.

The vote was held Tuesday during a joint session of the legislature.

The treasurer serves as one of three members of the Board of Public Works, a panel that approves state contracts.

The governor and comptroller are the other two members.

The treasurer is the custodian of the state’s investments, including stocks and bonds, and serves on other boards, including the Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates and the Board of Maryland State Retirement and Pension Systems.

The treasurer’s office administers the insurance programs of the state and handles details related to the issuance of general obligation debt of the state.

Kopp was first elected to the office in 2003.

