BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nature’s Path Foods is pulling more than 400,000 boxes of its kids gluten-free cereal.
There are concerns the products might contain what the FDA calls, “undeclared gluten,” in the cereal.
This impacts the Enviro-Kidz line Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals.
People with wheat allergies, Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity should not eat the affected cereals.
