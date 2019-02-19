



Nature’s Path Foods is pulling more than 400,000 boxes of its kids gluten-free cereal.

There are concerns the products might contain what the FDA calls, “undeclared gluten,” in the cereal.

This impacts the Enviro-Kidz line Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals.

People with wheat allergies, Celiac disease and gluten sensitivity should not eat the affected cereals.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook