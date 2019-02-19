



If you’re into comparisons, Brandon Hyde is 17 years younger than Buck Showalter. He has also managed 3,000 fewer MLB games than Showalter.

The new-look Orioles are about youth and a fresh start, according to Hyde, who now leads the team.

“There’s sometimes when I catch myself a little bit and that’s unbelievably humbling,” Hyde said. “I just feel fortunate, and I’m not trying to be anything different because of the title I have. I’m just the manager of the team.”

Hyde was a catcher in his playing career, but he never made it to the Big League as a player.

But Hyde says that he knows what the players are going through, and it has gained the attention of his new team.

“He’s an awesome guy,” Cedric Mullins, Orioles center fielder, said. “He’s very charismatic, loves to communicate. Definitely makes sure everything is okay with us.”

But Hyde said that he doesn’t want his team to play for the coaching staff. He wants the team to play for each other.

“We’re going to talk a lot about what being a great teammate is, and it’s not just being a great teammate in the clubhouse,” Hyde said. “It’s also about being a great teammate on the field and understanding why things are important. Unselfish, ego-less baseball.”

Hyde said that he understands the responsibility of his new role, and knows the tradition of the franchise in Baltimore.

