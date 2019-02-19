



BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

Machado was traded from Baltimore to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in a five-player deal.

He was essentially a rental for the Dodgers, who went on a run to the World Series, before falling to the Boston Red Sox in five games.

In the postseason, Machado was non-existent. He hit just .176 in the NLDS, and .182 in the World Series.

Congratulations to Manny Machado on the new contract with the Padres!! pic.twitter.com/vweiPrUAWl — Red Sox Dynasty (@RedSoxDynasty_) February 19, 2019

Following the postseason, all eyes were set on where Machado would land in free agency.

In the early stages of the offseason, Machado had met with the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, a surprise to many who had thought the superstar would be seeking a bigger market to play in.

Manny Machado isn’t here, but there’s an empty locker next to Yonder Alonso’s and Jon Jay’s locker in the White Sox clubhouse just in case. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 13, 2019

But is the amount of money that the Padres are set to give Machado worth it?

Manny Machado = $300 million One .300 season

One 100+ RBI season

One top-10 WAR season

Never hit 40 homers

Never stolen more than 20 bases Good luck, San Diego! — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 19, 2019

In 2012, the Los Angeles Angels made a splash in the free agent market by signing Albert Pujols to a 10-year $240 million deal.

Since signing the contract, Pulos has battled injuries and has underperformed for the amount of money that he is making.

In seven years with the Angels, Pujols has hit .260 with 188 home runs and 653 RBI’s.

The Baltimore Orioles, and their fans, are also all too familiar with overpaying and under-performing players.

The team signed first baseman Chris Davis to a seven-year, $161 million deal in 2016.

The year before signing the largest contract in team history, Davis had hit .262 with 47 home runs. But since, Davis has been a shell of his former self.

He has failed to hit over .230 between 2016-2018.

Davis has also seen a steady decline in home runs, and a rise in strikeouts.

So did the Padres over-pay for Machado? Only time will tell.

$300 million for Manny Machado lol. What a joke. Talk about over paying for a dirty overrated player — Adam Baldinger (@yinzluvdaguinz) February 19, 2019

But the history of long-term, multi-million dollar deals, has not had a proven track record of working out in Major League Baseball.

