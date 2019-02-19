



Roxana Santos’ case has been a flashpoint in the #immigration debate in Maryland. At 5&6 on #WJZ, she talks about the lawsuit she won after her detainment and uncertainty over her appointment with ICE one week from today. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lcfUOp096r — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 19, 2019

Roxana Santos, a mother of four, fears she’ll be deported to El Salvador when she meets with immigration officials next week, and activists say they believe she is being retaliated against after winning a federal lawsuit.

Her ordeal began in 2008 when she was detained in Frederick County.

The undocumented immigrant said she was profiled by sheriff’s deputies and arrested while eating a sandwich during her lunch break.

After a court battle, she won the legal fight. Appeals court judges ruled Santos’ constitutional rights were violated.

Then, in January 2019, during a routine check-in with federal law enforcement in Baltimore, Santos was detained again.

After another legal fight, a judge ordered her release for now, but on February 26th, she will meet again with ICE.

Advocates, including organizers with CASA plan to hold a rally outside the Baltimore field office.

“ I don’t know why they arrested me. I had done nothing wrong. I came here for a better life for my children.” pic.twitter.com/BREn1xqAKS — CASA (@CASAforall) February 19, 2019

In her first interview following her most recent detention, Santos told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she feared being separated from her children.

Through a translator, she said she was also scared of her abusive father in El Salvador if she were forced to return there.

She wept when speaking about her uncertain future.

“She’s not the same woman she was before this,” said CASA’s lead organizer Ana Martinez.

The Trump Administration has been aggressive about immigration enforcement, calling it a national security threat and deporting thousands of people.

Santos’ case also highlights disparities in how different places in Maryland enforce immigration law, from Frederick County, where Santos’ issues began, to Baltimore City, widely considered a “sanctuary” where officials have welcomed undocumented immigrants.

We Are Are All Roxana! pic.twitter.com/vGaTqAqFRr — CASA (@CASAforall) February 19, 2019

