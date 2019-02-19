



A sixth person has died as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred early Feb. in Prince George’s County.

Crash Team Investigators were told that 23-year-old Cornell Simon of Oxon Hill. had succumbed to his injuries Feb. 15.

Simon was in the right front passenger seat in the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica that ran off of northbound Rt. 301 in the early morning of Feb. 2.

Early Morning Bowie Crash Leaves 5 Children Dead

The crash also resulted in the deaths of 5 children, 5-year-old Paris and 8-year-old London Dixon, 14-year-old Zion Beard, 6-year-old Rickell Ricks, and 15-year-old Damari Herald, who all were pronounced dead at the scene.

The only survivor of the crash is identified as 32-year-old Dominique Taylor, the driver of the car.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team investigation is still ongoing. No charges have been filed.

