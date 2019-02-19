



The State Highway Administration has been watching this storm for a few days, prepared for the first substantial snow accumulation of the season.

SHA started prepping over the weekend and the lines of brine pre-treatment were visible on the roads all of Tuesday.

The fleet of about 1,700 pieces of equipment is ready to go for Wednesday snow removal already, with a little help from the sun.

“As soon as the sun comes up, the pavement temperatures are rapidly rising because the sun angle is steepening. and that helps us tremendously. that’s where salt’s effective. We are probably going to have to put our plow blades down this time,” said Charlie Gishlar with SHA. “So the combination of the two and the drying action of the sun on Thursday. Hopefully we can get out of this. It’ll be nearly a 50 degree day.”

The State Highway Administration is reminding people to check road conditions before they leave the house tomorrow morning.

