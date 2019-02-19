



Two men arrested at a traffic stop in Frederick on I-70 on Sunday by Maryland State Police have now been identified as suspects in the Saturday night murder of Santos Medrano.

Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla passenger car on I-70 westbound at the 56 mile marker for an equipment violation.

The driver was identified as Efrain Torres, Eusebio, 21, and the passenger was identified as Jose Alberto Santiago-Miguel, 20.

Troopers searched the car based on the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They found several baggies of suspected cocaine totaling 8.9 grams, marijuana totaling 8.9 grams and over $14,000.

Police also found a loaded Smith and Wesson .22 caliber revolver and a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The drugs, money, handguns and car were all seized by state police.

Both men were arrested and taken to Frederick County Central Booking.

Santiago-Miguel was charged with a loaded handgun on his person, handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, possession of firearms by a minor, firearm possession drug trafficking crime, firearm use with felony crime, CDS possession not marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Torres-Eusebio was charged with handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, firearm possession drug trafficking crime, firearm use with felony crime, CDS possession not marijuana and possession of marijuana.

These men were identified as the two suspects in the robbery turned deadly case from last weekend.

Man Dies From Head Injury After Possible Robbery In Southeast Baltimore

Warrants were issued for both men charging them with first-degree murder, assault and various handgun-related charges.

The two suspects are currently in Frederick, Maryland. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department are continuing to work with the Maryland State Police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook