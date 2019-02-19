



A winter storm warning will be in effect tomorrow from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. for most of the state.

Snow will arrive in the Baltimore area around the early morning drive, and may be heavy at times until about noon.

By then, slightly warmer air aloft will help create sleet and freezing rain, which by later in the afternoon will turn into just plain rain.

As much as three to five inches of snow and sleet may accumulate locally, with more north and west and less to the south and east.

After the rains ends, look for a much milder day with more sun returning on Thursday. We may touch 50 degrees or better!

One big bump in the road, but after tomorrow not many issues weatherwise in our immediate future.

Drive safe, if at all tomorrow! Bob Turk

