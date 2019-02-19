SCHOOL CLOSINGSBaltimore City And Baltimore County Schools Closed Wednesday. For The Full List Click Here
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter storm warning will be in effect tomorrow from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. for most of the state.

Snow will arrive in the Baltimore area around the early morning drive, and may be heavy at times until about noon.

By then, slightly warmer air aloft will help create sleet and freezing rain, which by later in the afternoon will turn into just plain rain.

As much as three to five inches of snow and sleet may accumulate locally, with more north and west and less to the south and east.

After the rains ends, look for a much milder day with more sun returning on Thursday. We may touch 50 degrees or better!

One big bump in the road, but after tomorrow not many issues weatherwise in our immediate future.

Drive safe, if at all tomorrow! Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s