



State officials have reported 92 crashes across the state, 68 disabled or unattended vehicles, and have answered 303 calls for service from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Among the 92 reported crashes, 12 have been handled by the Maryland State Police’s Frederick Barrack. The Golden Ring Barrack have responded to 11 crashes. The Rockville, Waterloo, and College Park barracks handled 8 crashes each.

As of 8:30 a.m , a Snow Emergency Plan are in effect in Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Frederick, Allegany, Garrett, Washington, St. Mary’s, Montgomery & Prince George’s counties until 7 p.m.

Officials advise drivers to stay off the roads as this snow will begin to turn into a wintry mix at around 1 p.m.

WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner has been on the road and saw many cars pulled over with flat tires and hazard lights on.

We’re seeing lots of cars pulled over on the side of 95 North – some with flat tires, others with hazards on. Also, a tow truck got stuck helping a car get off the highway. He needed to be towed @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/SD9jfxn53j — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 20, 2019

At around 6 p.m, we will see a shift from the wintry mix to rain until early Thursday morning.

Snow emergency plan in effect in Washington County. When the plan is in effect, all vehicles traveling on designated state snow emergency routes must be equipped with chains, snow tires or all season radial tires. Vehicles parked on snow emergency routes could be being towed.

Please visit md511.org for updated road conditions.