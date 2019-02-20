



The Baltimore County school board passed a proposed budget for the upcoming school year. The vote came after hours of discussion that went late into Tuesday night.

The county is trying to climb out of a $81 million deficit. According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the board passed a $1.6 billion budget without making any major cuts.

County Executive Johnny Olsezewski Jr. had asked the school board to make cuts without taking away proposed teacher raises.

Among other things, members debated several cuts, including to transportation and technology.

Olsezewski and the county council must approve the plan before sending it back to the school board for a final review.

