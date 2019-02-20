SCHOOL CLOSINGSBaltimore City And Baltimore County Schools Closed Wednesday. For The Full List Click Here
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County school board, Baltimore County school budget, Baltimore County Schools


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County school board passed a proposed budget for the upcoming school year. The vote came after hours of discussion that went late into Tuesday night.

The county is trying to climb out of a $81 million deficit. According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the board passed a $1.6 billion budget without making any major cuts.

County Executive Johnny Olsezewski Jr. had asked the school board to make cuts without taking away proposed teacher raises.

Among other things, members debated several cuts, including to transportation and technology.

Olsezewski and the county council must approve the plan before sending it back to the school board for a final review.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s