



If you live in or have experienced the roads in Maryland during inclement weather, you know to add an extra 10 or 15 minutes onto your commute.

But according to a 2018 study from Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report, out of 200 U.S. cities, Baltimore has landed itself as the worst drivers in rain and snow.

As snow fell across Maryland Wednesday, state officials reported that there were 92 crashes across the state from 6 to 11 a.m. and 68 disabled vehicles.

Accident Numbers: NEW—From 6-11 am, state police have responded to 92 crashes and 68 disabled or unattended vehicles and have answered 303 calls for service. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 20, 2019

The top five worst major metropolitan areas include:

Baltimore, Maryland Boston, Massachusetts Washington, D.C Worcester, Massachusetts Glendale California

The top five best major metropolitan areas include:

Brownsville, Texas Kansas City, Kansas Huntsville, Alabama Boise, Idaho Madison, Wisconsin

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter