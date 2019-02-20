



The Baltimore Orioles organization announced Wednesday that the team will wear commemorative patches on their jerseys during the upcoming season as a tribute to Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. The patches, which will be worn on the sleeves of the jersey throughout the season, have Robinson’s jersey number “20” on them.

The team released a video showing what the patches look like up close on its Twitter account today.

We will commemorate and celebrate the life of Orioles Legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, here at Spring Training and throughout the 2019 season. #Frank20 pic.twitter.com/hk2BhuWuDU — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 20, 2019

Robinson died at age 83 earlier this month, spurring tributes from all across the baseball world from players both past and present. For the Orioles, Robinson already holds a particular place of honor, having had his number retired in 1972 before his playing career was over. The team erected a statue of Robinson outside of Camden Yards in 2012.

In his time in Baltimore, Robinson won the Triple Crown, American League MVP Award and a pair of World Series titles in 1966 and 1970. After leaving Baltimore, he became the first black manager in Major League Baseball in 1975 when he was named player manager for the Cleveland Indians.

According to the team’s website, the patch will be on the right sleeve of the jerseys during Spring Training before shifting to the left side once the season begins to make room for the MLB 150 patches that will be worn by every team in the league. The MLB 150 patches are a nod to the 150th anniversary of the first all-salaried team, the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings.