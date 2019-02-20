Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city police officer is recovering Wednesday after she accidentally shot herself in the leg.
Police said the incident happened aroun 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. Northern Parkway.
The officer was off-duty at the time.
She was transported to an area hospital where she’s being treated for a graze wound.
The Baltimore Police SIRT Team is investigating this incident.
