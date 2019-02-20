



Airports everywhere across the Mid-Atlantic region are being affected by the weather.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) is seeing about 32 percent of their departures and 31 percent of their arrivals have been canceled.

The following airlines have issued travel waivers for Wednesday:

Southwest Delta American Airlines United Airlines

BWI spokesman, Jonathan Dean has advised people to “use extra caution and to check with your airline for updated flight information as the airport is feeling some impact of the snowfall.”

The deicing process is essential to travel on winter weather days. Here's a look at @SpiritAirlines and @Delta in the final stages of preparation for takeoff. Note the different fluids. One essentially cleans the plane, the other serves as an anti-icing fluid. #MDOTsafety #MDwx pic.twitter.com/tVNHl0Cqou — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) February 20, 2019

Snow melters have been placed in the airfield along with 270 pieces of snow removal equipment.

Dean also stated, “The snow team has been treating and clearing the airfield since last night and fights will continue to come in and out of the airport.”

Flightaware.com shows Reagan National Airport is leading the country in cancellations with 37 percent of their departures and 33 percent of their arrivals have been canceled.

Dulles International Airport is seeing about 26 percent of its departures and 23 percent of its arrivals being canceled.

Christina Saull, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Reagan and Dulles, says “many airlines canceled flights ahead of the storm. Still, Saull says “the runways are open and flights are taking off.”

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)