The attorney of 56-year-old Michael Marks said the special education assistant is still healing from his injuries.

Investigators said Marks was shot by 25-year-old Neil Davis inside the school lobby on February 8. Davis was charged with attempted first-degree murder and related firearms violations.

Police said the shooting happened because Davis was angry after his sister had been disciplined.

