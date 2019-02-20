Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city school employee who was shot at Frederick Douglass High School earlier this month was released from the hospital.
The attorney of 56-year-old Michael Marks said the special education assistant is still healing from his injuries.
Investigators said Marks was shot by 25-year-old Neil Davis inside the school lobby on February 8. Davis was charged with attempted first-degree murder and related firearms violations.
Police said the shooting happened because Davis was angry after his sister had been disciplined.
