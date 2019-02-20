



Two Maryland residents were arrested in Delaware Tuesday after a disturbance at a pizza store.

A statement from the Seaford Police Department said officers responded to the Grotto’s Pizza on Sussex Highway for a report of customers leaving without paying. It was also reported that a male suspect slapped a waitress on her buttocks on his way out.

Police found one of the suspects, 27-year-old Summer Bueso-Shinn, and took her into custody. The second suspect, 28-year-old Schuyler Sutton, fled to a nearby hotel.

Officers found Sutton at the Days Inn on Sussex Highway after hearing reports of a man matching Sutton’s description walking the halls. The reports also said Sutton was carrying a hunting style bow and arrow.

Police said after they arrived, Sutton refused to come out of his hotel room.

Officers negotiated with him for several hours. In that time, it was discovered that there was an active warrant for his arrest from Montgomery County, Md. for burglary in the first degree.

Eventually, Sutton surrendered and was taken into custody.

Bueso-Shinn was charged with theft under $1,500 and conspiracy in the second degree. She was released on an unsecured bail while she waits for a court appearance.

Sutton was charged with theft under $1,500, conspiracy in the second degree, unlawful sexual contact in the third degree, disorderly contact, resisting arrest, and being an out of state fugitive. He was issued an unsecured bail for his new charges, but was committed to the Department of Corrections without bail while he waits for extradition for the Maryland warrant.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook