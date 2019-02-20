



A measure to enable Maryland residents to select an unspecified gender on their driver’s licenses has advanced in the state Senate.

Senators gave the measure preliminary approval Wednesday.

The bill requires an application for a license to allow someone to identify as female, male or unspecified. If an applicant identifies as an unspecified sex, the Motor Vehicle Administration would have to ensure the license displays an “X” in the appropriate location.

The measure prohibits the MVA from requiring an applicant to provide proof of gender or from denying an application because the sex selected by the applicant doesn’t match the sex displayed on another document associated with the applicant.

Several states, including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Maine, and Oregon, have recently allowed the designation of an unspecified gender on licenses.

