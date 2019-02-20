



Maryland is expected to see significant snowfall Wednesday as a system moves through the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Baltimore and DC metro areas from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday. A winter storm advisory is in effect for most of the state from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm as there are contradicting models and snowfall totals could change.

#mdwx Snowing pretty good but we did drop the totals a bit due to the delay in the onset of the event. It's sticking. pretty good so be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/4M7Dkr5lSV — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 20, 2019

The National Weather Service said total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. Allegany County has already seen 6 inches as of 9:48 a.m.

Here’s a timeline of when snow is expected:

WEDNESDAY, 9 a.m. to noon: Snow falling across Maryland.

WEDNESDAY, noon-4 p.m.: Snow expected to change over to a wintry mix in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY, 4-7 p.m.: Treacherous road conditions expected for the afternoon rush hour. Be cautious of icy roads. Wintry mix expected to change into rain this evening.

It’ll then be 54 degrees Thursday with rain in the early morning.

The weather team will continue to track the snow headed our way. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

