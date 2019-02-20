SCHOOL CLOSINGSAll Maryland Public Schools Closed Wednesday. For The Full List Click Here
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, snow totals, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some areas of Maryland has already seen a significant amount of snow.

As of 10:45 a.m. Allegany County already has more than 6.2 inches of snow.

Washington has 5.5 inches already

Here’s what other areas are seeing.

  • Frederick: 4.8 inches
  • Howard: 4.2 inches
  • Carroll: 4 inches
  • Anne Arundel: 3.6 inches
  • Prince George’s: 2.5 inches
  • Charles: 2 inches
  • Baltimore: 2 inches
  • Harford: 1.5 inches
  • Baltimore City: 2.4inches

TIMELINE: How Long Will The Snow Fall In Maryland? 3-6 Inches Expected

The weather team will continue to track the snow headed our way. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Click here for latest weather informationDownload WJZ’s Weather app to have the latest weather information at your fingertips.

Share your photos and videos with us on social media using #BeOnWJZ with any public posts or email newsroom@wjz.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s