



Some areas of Maryland has already seen a significant amount of snow.

As of 10:45 a.m. Allegany County already has more than 6.2 inches of snow.

Washington has 5.5 inches already

Here’s what other areas are seeing.

Frederick: 4.8 inches

Howard: 4.2 inches

Carroll: 4 inches

Anne Arundel: 3.6 inches

Prince George’s: 2.5 inches

Charles: 2 inches

Baltimore: 2 inches

Harford: 1.5 inches

Baltimore City: 2.4inches

