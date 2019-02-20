Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some areas of Maryland has already seen a significant amount of snow.
As of 10:45 a.m. Allegany County already has more than 6.2 inches of snow.
Washington has 5.5 inches already
Here’s what other areas are seeing.
- Frederick: 4.8 inches
- Howard: 4.2 inches
- Carroll: 4 inches
- Anne Arundel: 3.6 inches
- Prince George’s: 2.5 inches
- Charles: 2 inches
- Baltimore: 2 inches
- Harford: 1.5 inches
- Baltimore City: 2.4inches
