



A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Maryland as snow falls across most of the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Baltimore and DC metro areas from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday. A winter storm advisory is in effect for most of the state from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. Allegany County has already seen 6 inches as of 9:48 a.m.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm as there are contradicting models and snowfall totals could change.

#mdwx Snowing pretty good but we did drop the totals a bit due to the delay in the onset of the event. It's sticking. pretty good so be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/4M7Dkr5lSV — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 20, 2019

It’s forecast that the snow should shift to a wintry mix in the afternoon.

Travelers should be cautious as hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes.

State Highway officials are asking that motorists stay at home so that road crews can clear the roadways.

