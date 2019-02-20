



Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in northwest Baltimore Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Dolfield Ave. around 8:02 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police believe that the victim was outside when he was approached by two suspects who announced a robbery.

During the robbery, the victim was shot and the suspects fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

