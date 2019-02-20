Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured after an apartment fire broke out Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3900 block of Clarks Lane.
Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.
The other occupants of the apartment complex were told to shelter in place.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
