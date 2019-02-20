



Parents, grandparents, baby shower guests, etc. — ALERT!

If you’re looking to save on items for babies and infants, Walmart is hosting a huge sale this weekend in stores and online through Feb. 28.

Cribs, clothes, car seats, pacifiers — all the baby essentials — will be on sale on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A full list of items can be found here.

All 32 stores in Maryland are particpating.

You can find a full list of participating stores here.

