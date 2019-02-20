  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A snowy morning followed by a rather icy night pretty much describes this Wednesday in much of the region.

At BWI-Marshall, an official 4.5 inches of snow as reported, followed by a glaze of ice has prompted the extension of our winter weather advisories until 1 a.m.

However, big changes are on tap for tomorrow as the sun will return and will heat us up to the low 50’s!

The weekend will begin cool, but more rain is likely by Saturday followed by a springlike Sunday!

Enjoy the meltdown! Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s