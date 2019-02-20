



A snowy morning followed by a rather icy night pretty much describes this Wednesday in much of the region.

At BWI-Marshall, an official 4.5 inches of snow as reported, followed by a glaze of ice has prompted the extension of our winter weather advisories until 1 a.m.

However, big changes are on tap for tomorrow as the sun will return and will heat us up to the low 50’s!

The weekend will begin cool, but more rain is likely by Saturday followed by a springlike Sunday!

Enjoy the meltdown! Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook