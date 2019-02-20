



A woman is in critical condition following a serious car crash in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to a call on Central Ave. East Loch Haven Road in Edgewater for a single vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue approaching a curve onto Loch Haven Road just before the driver control.

The vehicle crossed into the other lane and struck a tree on the outskirts of the road.

The driver was uninjured and declined transportation to the hospital.

The passenger, a woman in her twenties, was immediately flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by a Maryland State Police helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash appears to be the driver failing to remain in a single lane.

Speed and alcohol appear to have contributed to this crash.

The Traffic Saftey Section is handling the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV/ CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter