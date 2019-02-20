SCHOOL CLOSINGSAll Maryland Public Schools Closed Wednesday. For The Full List Click Here
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is in critical condition following a serious car crash in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to a call on Central Ave. East Loch Haven Road in Edgewater for a single vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue approaching a curve onto Loch Haven Road just before the driver control.

The vehicle crossed into the other lane and struck a tree on the outskirts of the road.

The driver was uninjured and declined transportation to the hospital.

The passenger, a woman in her twenties, was immediately flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by a Maryland State Police helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash appears to be the driver failing to remain in a single lane.

Speed and alcohol appear to have contributed to this crash.

The Traffic Saftey Section is handling the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

