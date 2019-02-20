



A new manager and young prospects aren’t necessarily the formula for instant success, but that doesn’t matter to anyone on the new look Orioles.

“We’re going out there to win,” Orioles left fielder, D.J. Stewart, said. “You never want to lose, so we’re not going to have that in our head. We want to win, every single game.”

The focus for the Orioles is on the future, but the young Orioles believe that their future is now.

“It’s very optimistic,” Orioles center fielder, Cedric Mullins, said. “We’re going to be a very scrappy team, a team that’s able to produce runs and put some wins on the board.”

While the Orioles are not projected to win many games this year, Mullins says that doesn’t matter to anyone in the clubhouse.

“You see the projections and what not, but projections always get beat,” he said.

While the Orioles forge a new future, they will also honor their past.

This year the team will wear a number 20 patch on its uniform sleeve in memory of Hall of Famer, Frank Robinson.

