



Baltimore County Police are investigating after one person was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to the hospital around 8:17 p.m.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting, which was believed to have happened in a field near Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive in Essex.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a lower extremity, police said.