



A 27-year-old man died Wednesday evening after walking along an Odenton road during a winter storm.

Jonathan Huber of Odenton was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck while walking along the eastbound lane of Conway Road with another person.

The driver of a Honda Odyssey was driving along Conway Road headed to Crain Highway when it struck one of the two pedestrians walking along the edge of the road.

The second pedestrian was uninjured as well as the driver, 33-year-old Teray Maurice Lemon of Annapolis.

Police said the cause of the crash appears to be the pedestrians walking in the roadway. Weather conditions were poor at the time and may have contributed to the crash.

