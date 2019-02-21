



Baltimoreans are reacting to a survey by Allstate insurance which said Baltimore motorists are the worst drivers in the nation in rain and snow.

A lot of people sounded off in front of Miller’s Deli in Pikesville.

“I think they need to take driving lessons,” said Debra Braffman of Randallstown. “I don’t think they know how to drive in the snow or in the rain.”

Eric Pulley of Pikesville disagrees.

“I don’t think so because we are familiar with driving in the snow,” he said. “we are probably one of the best.”

The study said that Baltimore drivers rank at the bottom in a survey of 200 cities.

“I’ve driven in Prince George’s County and Baltimore and I would have to agree there are a lot of drivers who shouldn’t be out when it’s snowing,” said Salie Ferguson of Randallstown.

Washington D.C. came in at number three in the study, with Boston taking the number 2 spot.

But Allstate said that the nation’s worst drivers in rain and snow are right here in Baltimore.

“I used to go to Vermont to ski and out west, I think if you have a lot more snow then, you’re a lot more comfortable and you’re prepared for it,” said “Richard Fradkin of Pikesville. “People here generally aren’t prepared for it.”

Allstate said Baltimore drivers average just 3.8 years between claims. The shortest amount of time on the list.

