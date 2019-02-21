



Baltimore City police have confirmed that one of two people who walked into an area hospital Thursday afternoon for treatment following a shooting has died.

Officers were called the hospital for a reported shooting victim.

There, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries. The 27-year-old woman is being treated for her own injuries.

Investigators believe that both people were in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Ave. when they were shot and then drove themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

