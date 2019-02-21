Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Pimlico, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police have confirmed that one of two people who walked into an area hospital Thursday afternoon for treatment following a shooting has died.

Officers were called the hospital for a reported shooting victim.

There, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries. The 27-year-old woman is being treated for her own injuries.

Investigators believe that both people were in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Ave. when they were shot and then drove themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

This story is currently developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s