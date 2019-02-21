  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMFam
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, elderly abuse, Fraud, Local TV, Prince George's County, Syndicated, Talkers, Upper Marlboro


UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County caregiver was convicted Thursday for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a patient, according to officials.

Paula Medley, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

Medley was previously found guilty by a Prince George’s County jury of obtaining property from a vulnerable adult between the amount of $10,000 to $100,000, theft scheme of $10,000 to $100,000 and identity fraud.

In 2012, Geraldine Jackson, 88, was wheelchair bound for mobility. She had hired Medley to be her live-in caregiver.

Between 2012 and 2015, Medley had stolen money from Jackson and fraudulently used her credit card.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s