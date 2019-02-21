



A Prince George’s County caregiver was convicted Thursday for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a patient, according to officials.

Paula Medley, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

Medley was previously found guilty by a Prince George’s County jury of obtaining property from a vulnerable adult between the amount of $10,000 to $100,000, theft scheme of $10,000 to $100,000 and identity fraud.

In 2012, Geraldine Jackson, 88, was wheelchair bound for mobility. She had hired Medley to be her live-in caregiver.

Between 2012 and 2015, Medley had stolen money from Jackson and fraudulently used her credit card.

