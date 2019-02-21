



Chris Davis’ 47 home run season earned him a $161 million contract from the Baltimore Orioles, but since signing that contract he has struggled to produce at the plate.

In 2016, Davis struck out 219 times, and in 2018, he hit just .168. Davis’ 2018 batting average was the worst of any hitter in Major League history.

“I’m glad it’s over with,” Davis said. “I obviously went through a lot of things that tested me. Really tested my character, really tested my integrity.”

But with big money comes big expectations. Davis has been the subject of criticism and scrutiny from fans, but he says that many have been supportive.

“That’s when a guy behind me said, ‘Keep your head up. You have the greatest job in the world,'” Davis said. “I looked over at him, it was a guy with his son, and I looked at his son and thought, ‘You know what, things aren’t as bad as they seem.'”

Davis heads into his ninth season with the Orioles, on the Major League roster longer than any other player.

Davis is on a team in transition, focused on rebuilding and turning to younger players, making his veteran leadership more important than ever.

“We have a lot of potential,” Davis said. “I think that we have the ability to surprise a lot of people. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people. For me personally, it’s just getting back to being the player I was in the past.”

