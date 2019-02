Please call FPD at 301-600-2102 if you know the whareabouts of Paola Sandra Barrientos-Melendrez. TYIA. pic.twitter.com/PRwSyGQuva — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) February 21, 2019

16-year-old Paola Sandra Barrientos-Melendrez was last seen by her family on Feb. 16, 2019.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102.

