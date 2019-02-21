



Chicago police said `Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turned himself in on the accusation of making false police report.

Smollett said he was the victim of a hate crime and attacked last month in Chicago. As the investigation unfolded, claims surfaced that two men who had worked as extras on the set of ‘Empire’ were paid by Smollett in connection to the attack.

Smollett still claims the attack was real and that he had nothing to do with it. Chicago police will release more information on the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

