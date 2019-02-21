  • WJZ 13On Air

MARYLAND (WJZ) — The Maryland State Government announced Thursday afternoon that it has over 380 job openings throughout the state in a wide variety of career fields.

The positions range from administrative, to clerical, law enforcement to health care, and positions in automotive and human services.

Those wishing to apply can visit the State of Maryland Job Openings webpage.

Potential applicants can also create “interest cards” which will email them of openings in specific fields or based on certain criteria.

