



County executive Johnny Olszewski announced at a press conference that Stacy Rodgers would serve the County Administrative Officer, a position responsible for the day-to-day operations of Baltimore County.

A graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Leadership Institute, Rodgers has more than 28 years of experience in working with federal, state, and local government agencies and non-profit organizations.

She also successfully designed and implemented human service programs for municipal and state agencies.

Recently, Rodgers served as the director of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services, the largest of the Maryland Department of Human Services local departments which annually serves more than 245,000 people and families.

Her role involved overseeing agency programs such as adult and child welfare services, and financial assistance programs.

Previously, serving as the senior advisor to the deputy commissioner of the Social Services Administration during the Obama administration, Rodgers became the SSA’s chief of staff in Dec. 2014 where she provided oversight for more than 64,000 staff members and 1,400 field and hearing offices.

Rodgers becomes the second woman, and the first African-American to hold the position of County Administrative Officer and will start her new job in April.

