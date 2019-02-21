



So here is an observation. I am standing in “The Outback” yesterday, (waiting to go on the air), and it dawned on me that it was the first “Snow Show” of the season. It took 20 days into February to have to deal with enough of a weather event to warrant a “Snow Show.” Not bad really. (But let’s not get too cocky, remember last year..it was the last day of Winter..and we had a big snow fall.) So what we have here IS the prediction of a mildish, and wetter Winter, now by the calendar numbers, coming to pass. No issues with me on this.

Now on this Friday eve, aka Thursday as Nicole likes to say, we are looking at clearing skies and temps 6-8° above normal today. Pretty calm tomorrow, pretty wet on Saturday, and pretty warm on Sunday. Pretty much sums up the weeks end, and week-end.

And as the legend, Stan Lee of Marvel Comics, used to say, “‘Nuff Said!”

But before I leave, let me hit you with a thought that I had as I was standing in “The Outback” yesterday waiting to go on. I was daydreaming of Summer and had this vision. I could smell and taste it too. Play along, and enjoy. Ready?…………………………..HOT FRIES ON THE BOARDWALK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

‘Nuff said.

MB!

