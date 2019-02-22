



A 10-year-old mastiff is looking for a new family after he was abandoned at Baltimore post office.

Durango, who was featured on WJZ Friday, is available for adoption through the Maryland SPCA.

He was adopted before, but he was returned.

He’s still looking for his furever family.

He’s sweet, friendly gentle giant and he’s good with children.

Durango was abandoned at the post office 😔 . The 10-year-old Mastiff is a wonderful, friendly dog who is really good with kids! ⁦@MDSPCA⁩ ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/RpmAewWR6W — Linh Bui WJZ (@LinhBuiWJZ) February 22, 2019

Let him live out his golden years in the right way!

If you’re interested in adopting Durango, contact the Maryland SPCA.

