



One person was killed and another person was hospitalized Friday night following a shooting in Baltimore.

Police were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 1500 block of Cliftview Ave.

Officers began to investigate and found two shooting victims.

An adult male and adult female were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital.

The male later died as a result of his injuries.

The female is currently being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

