



The Enoch Pratt Free Library Central Library location will be closing from the public temporarily due to construction.

The Central Library, located at the 400 Cathedral Street, is set to close from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 10.

The closure is a part of the library’s $115 million dollar renovation project, which is expected to be complete in Fall of 2019.

The library will reopen back to normal operating hours on Monday, March 11.

Feel free to contact the library, if you have any questions.

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.