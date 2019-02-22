  • WJZ 13On Air

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A mother and her 9-year-old son were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Woodlawn Thursday. The woman’s 5-year-old daughter remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to Baltimore County Police, 29-year-old Tanja Tanesha Shields of Lochern, was driving in a 2017 Nissan Altima westbound on Gwynn Oak Avenue approaching Park Drive when she lost control of the car around 11:05 p.m.

The Nissan drove over the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, struck a tree and caught fire.

Witnesses at the scene helped remove all the occupants from the car.

Nine-year-old Khalil M. Wyche was pronounced dead along with his mother at the scene.

Her 5-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

