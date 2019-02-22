



The Orioles have torn down their roster to rebuild it with young prospects and talent, in hopes of one day winning a World Series.

Rebuilding takes time, patience and expertise. A job that first-time General Manager, Mike Elias, will be taking on this season.

“I want people to have a clear idea of the strategy, and maybe the reasoning, behind moves after they happen to the best that we can and within the limits that exist,” Elias said. “I’m going to do as much as possible to communicate the direction that we’re taking things.”

Along with new Manager, Brandon Hyde, Elias is ushering in the use of advanced data: detailed scientific measurements of player performance that helps predict and optimize outcomes.

But according to Elias, all the math in the world can’t quantify competitive heart and desire in players, a key factor in how they perform.

“I know there’s no science to it, at least not yet,” Elias said. “We just know it’s really important, so we do our best to suss it out in advance before we draft a player, sign a player. But it’s very important, it’s very difficult to assess make-up.”

Elias and Hyde are together trying to build a culture of winning with the Orioles.

They come from great success stories. Elias comes from Houston where he was part of building a winning team. He even has a World Series ring to prove it.

“They’re really cool things to have,” Elias said. “I mean the Astros one in particular. We started out from almost total scratch, and it was a huge effort. I was a big part of it so that one means a lot to me. That was the first ring for that team, so the more you can pile up the better, I can tell you that.”

It’s been 36 years since the Orioles have won a World Series. Elias hopes to make it happen sooner rather than later.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook