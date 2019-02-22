



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s not launching a primary challenge against President Donald Trump unless the president’s political standing within his own party weakens dramatically.

Hogan has emerged as the new best hope of a small group of so-called Never Trump Republicans seeking a prominent GOP official to take on Trump in 2020. He raised serious concerns about Trump’s leadership in a Thursday interview but said he had no interest in a “kamikaze mission.”

Governor Larry Hogan Discusses His 2020 Prospects

Hogan told The Associated Press that he’s not “actively” forming a primary bid, but he left open the possibility should Trump’s standing change significantly. He pointed to the upcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as a possible catalyst.

