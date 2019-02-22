



A high school assistant basketball coach said he’s still having nightmares after he was shot by man outside Frederick Douglass High School.

“How am I feeling? Well, I’m very sore. I’m having nightmares,” said Michael Marks.

The shooting happened on Feb. 8 when accused gunman 25-year-old Neal Davis, tried to enter the school. Davis was upset after Marks had disciplined his sister for trying to fight other students.

Marks, 56, stopped him in the front lobby, but he was shot twice — once in the side and once in the groin. He underwent major surgeries and said he has 70-80 staples holding incisions together.

He said it was a coincidence he was the one that stopped the suspect. He did not know the suspect was related to the student.

“It’s not easy when someone is three feet away from you with a gun,” he said.

Marks said Davis was kicked off campus earlier in the week.

“Baltimore City Public Schools, it’s like out of control,” said Marks, disappointed in schools protocols. “Now, they’re taking the stuff from the streets and bringing it into the schools, and it’s not as safe as it should be.”

He said the decision not to arm school resource officers failed him.

“Nobody was there to assist Mr. Marks on that day. He did it,” Mark’s attorney said.

Several school resource officers who were at the school for a meeting, located the suspect shortly after the shooting and took him into custody.

Mark’s lawyer said the gunman entered the school “like it was the mall.” The security posts were not staffed at the time.

