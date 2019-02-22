



A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Windsor Mill.

An officer was flagged down by a person who directed him to the victim lying in the parking lot of a carryout food business in the 8000 block of Liberty Road at 11:56 p.m.

The victim, who was identified as Artis Dewayne Holt, appeared to suffer from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide say that minutes before the officer drove into the area, the victim was shot by the suspect after leaving the carryout restaurant. The suspect fled before the officer’s arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.