Filed Under:2019 Oscars, Black Panther, Entertainment, Google Trends, Maryland


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s top pick for the Oscars Best Picture award is Marvel’s Black Panther.

As the 91st Oscars airs this Sunday, DirectTV tracked Google Trends and created a map that shows each state’s top pick for the Oscars Best Picture award.

Black Panther is the biggest box-office hit of all nominees, pulling in $700 million. It’s also the first superhero movie to get a Best Picture nomination.

Other honorable nominees include Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Roma and more.

Bohemian Rhapsody is the most-searched movie in 50% of the U.S.

Pennsylvanians say “A Star is Born” should win, while Virginians are hoping for “The Green Book.”

‘The Green Book’ Is More Than An Oscar-Nominated Film. It Was A Reality For Blacks In The 1960s.

Delawareans say it should be “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

What is your favorite best picture nominee?

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.

