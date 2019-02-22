BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s top pick for the Oscars Best Picture award is Marvel’s Black Panther.
As the 91st Oscars airs this Sunday, DirectTV tracked Google Trends and created a map that shows each state’s top pick for the Oscars Best Picture award.
Black Panther is the biggest box-office hit of all nominees, pulling in $700 million. It’s also the first superhero movie to get a Best Picture nomination.
Other honorable nominees include Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Roma and more.
Bohemian Rhapsody is the most-searched movie in 50% of the U.S.
Pennsylvanians say “A Star is Born” should win, while Virginians are hoping for “The Green Book.”
‘The Green Book’ Is More Than An Oscar-Nominated Film. It Was A Reality For Blacks In The 1960s.
Delawareans say it should be “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
What is your favorite best picture nominee?
This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.